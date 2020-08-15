“Be careful of Leptospirosis during this rainy season” – Public Health Dept

While the rainy season has started almost 2 months ago, many residences have experienced flood around their surroundings and may lead to the spread of Leptospirosis.

The Leptospirosis is often contaminated in water-logged, swamps, muddy areas such as markets, kennels, gardens, and even indoors. The pathogens can enter the body through wounds, scratches, skin that have been soaked in water or conjunctiva including food and drinking water contaminated with germs.

6 ways to avoid Leptospirosis:

Do not trample in the flood water, mud, and wet areas with bare feet. Wear boots, clean plastic bags or waterproof materials to prevent your feet from contracting germs directly. Wash your hands and feet frequently, and dry your feet out after wading. For farmers or people who make contact with manure, dirt or soil, wash your hands and shower immediately after finishing work from outside. Food and drinking water should always be kept clean. Avoid drinking directly from the can or bottle as it may be contaminated. Food waste should be disposed of immediately. Place is to be kept clean so that food won’t easily get spoiled.

Symptoms of Leptospirosis

High fever, chills and muscle aches, especially the calves and thighs. Other symptoms include sore eyes, headaches, kidney failure, liver failure (yellowing of the eyes), fatigue, coughing up blood, and unconsciousness, which can lead to death.

Some people seek medical help from doctors when they are already in serious condition. The local Public Health advise to consult a doctor during the early stage of the symptoms to prevent the infections from spreading.

Those with diabetes must be extra careful as they have high risks of contracting the disease. More importantly, do not self-medicate or buy your own oral medication as it may worsen the symptoms.

For more information, please contact the Department of Disease Control Hotline: 1422

comments