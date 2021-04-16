On 19th March the Be Well Heart Clinic opened in Hua Hin with the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr Palop Singhaseni, the guest of honour cutting the ribbon to declare the centre open The clinic is a joint venture together with the Be Well Medical Centre in Hua Hin and the Bumrungrad Heart Centre in Bangkok, combining the resources, skills and experience of both organisations.

The heart clinic will be based at the Be Well Medical Centre and will provide diagnostic services, basic treatments, and rehabilitation programs. Through this initiative, patients in the Hua Hin area will be able to access the renowned expertise of the Bumrungrad Heart Centre much closer to home. The Be Well Medical Centre for family health care opened in December 2019, as well as providing primary health care services, the centre also assists patients who need secondary and tertiary level health care in hospitals and specialised clinics. (See www.bewell.co.th)

Bumrungrad International Hospital continues to raise the bar when it comes to world class healthcare with internationally recognised centres of excellence that provide quality quaternary care, the centre utilises a multidisciplinary, comprehensive, and holistic approach in cardiac care by pairing medical expertise with advanced technology. Facilities include premier treatment centres such as the renowned Arrhythmia centre, which is staffed by an experienced team of cardiologists led by Professor Dr Koonlawee Nademanee, a pioneer in the field of cardiac arrhythmia and electrophysiology.

The general practitioner doctors at the Be Well Clinic in Hua Hin will be closely supported by the specialist cardiology team of the Bumrungrad Heart Centre, headed by Dr Wattanaphol Phipathananunth, a board certified cardiologist and cardiovascular interventionist. Dr Wattanaphol will make regular scheduled visits to the Be Well Heart Centre, as well as being available for IT-enabled remote consultations at other times.

Diagnostic services at the Be Well Heart Clinic will include screening for coronary artery disease, heart failure and arrhythmia using ECG, ultrasound (cardiac echo), stress testing and laboratory tests. The clinic will also focus on basic treatment and rehabilitation programs suitable in a community setting.

