Covid-19 vaccine supply for Thailand

The Ministry of Public Health, Siam Bioscience, SCG and British-Swedish biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca today signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) on the manufacturing and supply of Covid-19 vaccine by the University of Oxford.

Under this LOI, all parties agree to work together in preparing large scale manufacturing at Siam Bioscience to create broad, equitable and timely access to the potential vaccine in South East Asia.

AstraZeneca is providing the potential vaccine at no profit during the pandemic and will work with Siam Bioscience to set up the manufacturing facilities through technology transfer. The vaccine is expected to be distributed by the first half 2021.

By: Hua Hin Today

