FDA warns against consuming slimming capsule

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers to beware of a slimming product called ‘Mang Lak Capsule’, which claims to help reduce excessive fat in the body.

FDA Vice Secretary-general Supattra Boonserm said the FDA found that the slimming capsule, which has not received approval, contains a dangerous and considered illegal substance called sibutramine.

Sibutramine is unsafe for those who have heart disease, high blood pressure, liver or kidney disease or glaucoma, and especially for pregnant women, she added.

Source: NNT / Pattaya Mail

comments