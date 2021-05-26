Finding the root cause of your headache: migraine headache

WHO SUFFERS FROM MIGRAINE?

Women are more likely to suffer migraines than men, due to the fact that oestrogen is a common factor in their cause, especially when levels are fluctuating during the menstrual period, specifically when oestrogen becomes low migraines are more likely to occur. Besides oestrogen, other factors include stress, lifestyle and diet, migraines can also be hereditary, as many migraine sufferers report having family members who also suffer from these headaches.

It is essential to learn what is likely to trigger your attacks, do your best to avoid them altogether, but where that is not possible make preparations for the forthcoming pain. Foods such as chocolate, cheese and monosodium glutamate are common causes, and emotions such as stress, worry and depression are also migraine triggers, so recall what occurred prior to your attack and take the necessary action to prevent it happening again.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

It’s usually a throbbing, intense, and debilitating pain and features nausea, sensitivity to light and sound, and is exacerbated with head movement. Migraines mainly affect one side of the head, but some people experience pain on both sides. The episodes typically last anywhere from a few hours to several days, and they are recurring with warning signs beforehand. The frequency of migraine attacks occur differently from person to person, from once in a lifetime to almost daily.

How can acupuncture help?

Chinese medicine distinguishes between two primary causes of migraines: External and Internal. An external origin occurs when Wind-Heat, Wind-Cold or Wind-Damp invade the acupuncture channels located in the head. These are common syndromes occurring when environmental pathogens penetrate the body, and impede the movement of blood and Qi to the head.

Internal causes include genetics, improper diet, emotional problems or chronic conditions caused by internal organ dysfunction. We identify where the migraine has developed using a detailed diagnosis plan, its cause, (internal or external), and then select the suitable Chinese herbs and acupuncture points to treat the migraine at its root.

