On April 19th, Mr Suraphon Rukkosol, Director of Chiva-Som International Health Resort, along with Mr Krit Rojanasathien, President of Hua Hin Protection Club visited Hua Hin Hospital to deliver mobile toilets and shower facilities.

Their visit and donation is in response to the growing numbers of Covd-19 infected people in the city, to use during their 14 day hospital quarantine period, at the time of the visit there were approximately 100 such patients. Mr Suraphon said that Chiva-Som and The Protection Club had become aware of how hard the nurses and staff at Hua Hin Hospital were having to work during this new outbreak, they felt that with the governments help they really wanted to do something to help and felt this was an effective solution.

That same afternoon teams from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Hua Hin, also visited to make a donation to help the hospital, headed by Mr Suraat Narongrit, Chairman of the TCC and Miss Nicharee Subma, President of RCHH, they brought 200 sets of personal protection suits, masks, drinking water and paper, to be used in the daily examination and care of infectious patients as well.

