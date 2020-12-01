AQUA SPIN… “Healthy water for life”

Health starts with good water – the average human consists of 70% water, therefore it is important which water we drink. Optimal would be the water from natural spring. Pure spring water is good for people, animals and plants as we can observe that in nature.

But very few people lives near the spring and neither our tap water nor water from plastic bottles has positive properties.

Here at Aqua Spin, our company combines the necessary purification of the water with bio-energetic treatment. Our products are manufactured in Germany and, in addition to high reliability, have long guarantee periods.

Since this complex technology cannot be described in brief words, we carry out water tests on site, where our interested parties can obtain extensive information. Witness an unbelievable kind of water tests you’ve ever seen, and one thing is guaranteed: “You never have experienced the kind of water like this before!”

For more details, call 086 311 9901

Email: aquatek.thailand@gmail.com

“Free water tests for

Hua Hin Today readers!”

Call Michael 086 311 9901

comments