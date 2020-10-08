Centara Grand introduces the unique “SPA CENVAREE”

Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin guarantees a perfect place for memorable spa experiences, promising you to soothe away all of the muscle stress and tension, and feel the remarkable difference from its signature “Salt Pot Treatment”.

Every day throughout October and December, Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin guarantees an excellent spa time in Salt Pot Treatment that will gently leave you calm and tranquil. This popular 90-minute therapy at Spa Cenvaree combines a deep-tissue massage with a hot salt pot compress to soothe away stress and unclench tense muscles. Each pot contains a blend of coarse salt and medicinal herbs to also provide relief to tired muscles.

Indulge yourself and begin with a foot ritual before progressing to the compress therapy using hot salt pot compresses to release tension in the shoulders and lower back with soft rolling movements, while the therapeutic oils used for this massage (Petit-grain, Eucalyptus and Lavender) penetrate deeply into muscle tissues and deliver various skin nourishing benefits.

Visit Spa Cenvaree for memorable spa treatments and enjoy the signature Salt Pot Treatment that promises to soothe away all of the muscle stress and tension, calm your mind, and restore tranquility.

Salt Pot Treatment at Spa Cenvaree

Available every day from 1 October to 31 December 2020

Priced at Baht 2,700++ per person

For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 3251 2021

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

1 Damnernkasem Road, Hua Hin 77110, Thailand

Email: chbr@chr.co.th

