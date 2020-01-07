Cystitis – An Uncomfortable Urinary Tract Infection

Infections that cause cystitis, either from bacteria, fungus, or even urinary tract infections (UTI) can be divided into two parts: – Infection in the upper urinary tract such as kidney infections which may have severe symptoms. – Infection in the lower urinary tract such as bladder infections, or commonly known as cystitis It is more common for cystitis to occur in women more than men.

Statistics show that most bladder infection cases derive from local bacteria. Natural bacteria is preventive for many parts of the body by blocking other pathogens to prevent diseases or infection from occurring.

However, it may cause illness or infection to other parts of the body. Bacteria that causes severe symptoms are mostly from E.coli and P.mirabilis. Causes of cystitis are mostly from other factors:

The use of toilet paper by wiping from behind to the front that may lead feces in contact with the vagina, which further directs the pathogen from anus to the frontal area as well. Insufficient water intake that leads to non-urinating, causing an increase of bacteria in the bladder that stays for days instead of only 2-3 hours as it supposes to be. Suppress of urination. Post sexual activity habit – lack of cleaning after intercourse may lead to the growth of pathogen Patients with a suppressed immune system, such as diabetes, have higher risks of UTIs. Use of vaginal douching that may lead to a decrease of local bacteria, which lessen its capacity to prevent harmful pathogens. (Don’t forget that local bacteria prevents other pathogens from causing disease or infection in its area.) Menopause – after menopause, the vagina is more vulnerable to infection. It is highly recommended to avoid or prevent no. 1-6 from occurring to prevent bladder infection.

The common symptoms of cystitis may include:

• A strong, persistent urge to urinate with a burning sensation.

• Pelvic pain

• Urine that appears cloudy with a strong smell, or has a sign of blood in the urine

• Unexplained chills and fever when pathogens in the bladder release toxins.

Therefore, if you notice any of these symptoms, it is recommended that urine tests be conducted a preliminary diagnosis. If the result shows a high white blood cell count or high bacteria, the doctor may have you do swab culture to check the type of pathogen and its response to medication.

This will help in obtaining a correct diagnosis with higher accuracy and treatment. Note: Do not try self-medication as misuse of medicine might make pathogen resistant to medication. Nevertheless, cystitis can be prevented by avoiding the causes described.

If the infection occurs, it is crucial to take any necessary measures to stop the infection from spreading to the upper part of the kidney as it may cause shock symptoms that lead to death.

From Healthlab Hua Hin

