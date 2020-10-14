Health benefits from Turmeric Curcumin

Turmeric is widely used in supplements nowadays. Its root originates from the Curcuma Longa plant (ginger) usually found in Southeast Asia. The best turmeric supplements have a combination of curcumin and black pepper to maximize efficacy.

Here are 10 of its health benefits:

ARTHRITIS & JOINT PAIN – The most common use for turmeric extract is combating joint pain and arthritis. Curcumin slows down inflammation linked to rheumatoid and arthritis. Turmeric reduces arthritis symptoms and serves as a balanced treatment for joint pain.

CHRONIC INFLAMMATION – Inflammation is the body’s immune system responding to irritants. When inflammation becomes chronic, it can lead to serious health problems. Curcumin’s anti-inflammatory properties help relief key inflammatory markers in the body.

WEIGHT LOSS – Obesity can lead to several types of high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease. Several trials have shown that curcumin stabilise metabolism and managing weight. Turmeric increases insulin sensitivity and regulates lipid.

SKIN HEALTH – Our skin is the outermost protective layer of our body. It keeps us safe from harmful microbes. At times, unwanted skin conditions arise that require treatment for chronic acne (pimples), eczema and psoriasis. Turmeric enhances collagen synthesis and speeds up tissue repair.

NATURAL BLOOD THINNER – Curcumin can act as an anti-coagulant (blood thinner) under certain conditions. Turmeric extract impacts several stages of the coagulation process, including thrombosis (blood clotting) and hemostasis (stopping blood flow).

DISEASES & CHRONIC CONDITIONS – Turmeric has significant antioxidant properties and curcumin has shown ability to boost immune system and protect against disease by directly slowing down cell damage and oxidative stress.

ENHANCES BRAIN FUNCTION – Research shows curcumin enhances DHA synthesis, crucial for brain health. Antioxidant improves cognition and increase neuroplasticity. Curcumin have an antidepressant and anxiolytic, the ability to modulate levels of anxiety. It’s a good treatment for depression.

ALLERGIES & ASTHMA – Allergy transpires when the immune system mistakenly identifies foreign substances harmful to the body. During an allergic reaction, we produce antibodies that respond to these allergens. The anti-inflammatory activity of turmeric can fight off many allergy-related symptoms and decrease the probability of asthma attacks.

LIVER DETOXIFICATION – Liver detoxification is the removal of toxins from the blood and the metabolising of nutrients to ensure our body gets what it needs. During detox, turmeric properties help speed up the metabolising process.

HEADACHES & MIGRAINES – The immense pain and discomfort of headaches and migraines can arise from stress, fatigue, neck tension, etc. Curcumin have shown its potential in treating headaches and migraines through its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric can reduce pain from inflammation and inhibits oxidative stress in the body.

Turmeric curcumin is good for ‘almost everything’. It’s not a cure for diseases, but its medicinal properties have shown major health benefits.

