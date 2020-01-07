How to Achieve a Healthy Mind & Body

We all value good health and always yearn to achieve a healthy body and mind; however, a healthy body will be of no use for us if our mind is troubled.

In a rush to be fit quickly, we forget that good health is not just about absence of disease or fat, but also needs to include a activities to boost relaxation and relaxation as well.

To achieve this requires regular efforts and not a one or three-month health program only. We list down few steps that you can add to your daily routine to attain a healthy mind as well as body.

MEDITATE

Regular 15-30-minute meditation exercise can help increase metabolism, lower blood pressure, provide stress relief and anxiety and improves the heart rate. Meditation does not just mean reciting mantras repeatedly, certain activities can trigger a meditative state such as with walking, swimming and reading. Meditation simply means focusing on something other than your ongoing thoughts. For straight forward meditation guides go to You Tube where you can find many guided meditations that can help you get started.

EAT RAW FOOD

Food is the single most important factor that can directly impact your health levels. Choose natural foods such as raw veggies, fruits and nuts & seeds daily. These foods are packed with phytochemicals, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to make your body run well. You can aim to eat at least one completely raw meal per day, but if you find this daunting start by adding some vegetables and fruits daily and slowly but surely increase the quantity. The vegetables and fruits will balance your body and refuel your energy levels.

EXERCISE

Exercising is essential to keep fit physically but as well as mentally. You do nothave to do a 2-hour pass at a gym to get your daily quota of exercise, instead maybe just opt to climb the stairs instead of the taking the lift, swimming or just take a brisk walk before going to work. Exercise has so many benefits but the main ones are weight control, improvements to mood and increased energy levels as well.

DO THINGS YOU LOVE

Add things to your week that you love, including spending time with friends and family. Being with people and doing things you love, tend to bring about laughter which incidentally is the best cure for a troubled mind. Laughing boosts the immune system, reduces the risk of heart diseases, decrease stress, improves blood pressure and naturally energizes the mind and body.

SLEEP

Most adults need 7 to 8 hours of good quality sleep on a regular schedule each night. Sleeping repairs the body by boosting the immune system, releases stress and delays the ageing process. If you feel that your sleep quality needs improving try to reduce hours in front of the TV and Phone just before sleep, as well as trying to sleep and wake up on consistent times. BE POSITIVE Consistently striving to stay positive even in a negative situation will not only increase your life span, fight depression and stress and aid in psychological well-being. SET ACHIEVABLE TARGETS

Instead of expecting to do your daily tasks and set goals perfectly in unachievable timelines, aim to take small steps that are achievable towards the things you need done and want in your life. Self-esteem is enhanced when you set a goal that’s meaningful and important to you, and you follow through to make it happen. Setting unrealistic goals only increases low self-esteem and stress.

DRINK WATER

Did you know that your body weight is approximately 60 % water? Your body uses water in all its organs and maintain other bodily functions. Most people who are in good physical health get enough fluids by drinking water and other beverages but If you’re not sure about your hydration level, look at your urine. If it’s clear, you’re in good shape. If it’s dark, you’re probably dehydrated. Research shows that as little as 1 per cent dehydration negatively affects your mood, attention span, memory and motor skills. According to the Institute of Medicine, the adequate water intake for adults’ hovers around 2.7 litres a day, do note this can come from all forms of liquids and 20% normally comes

