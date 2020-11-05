Opening of the Expatriate Liaison Centre at Bumrungrad

Bumrungrad International Hospital recently celebrated the grand opening of the Expatriate Liaison Center, with desks located in two separate locations: 10th floor of the Bumrungrad International Clinic (BIC) Building and 2nd floor of the Bumrungrad International Hospital (BIH) Building. The center operates from 8:00 – 18:00 daily.

With a multilingual staff, the Expatriate Liaison Center will focus on the various needs of expatriate patients and guests, while helping them navigate their way through the hospital.

