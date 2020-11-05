Opening of the Expatriate Liaison Centre at Bumrungrad

By
Larry Cadiz
-
0
4
Photo: Artirat Charukitpipat, CEO (center); Suthon Chutiniyomkarn, COO (left of center), with distinguished guests.

Bumrungrad International Hospital recently celebrated the grand opening of the Expatriate Liaison Center, with desks located in two separate locations: 10th floor of the Bumrungrad International Clinic (BIC) Building and 2nd floor of the Bumrungrad International Hospital (BIH) Building. The center operates from 8:00 – 18:00 daily.

With a multilingual staff, the Expatriate Liaison Center will focus on the various needs of expatriate patients and guests, while helping them navigate their way through the hospital.

 

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR