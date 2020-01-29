“PRACTICAL PRECAUTIONS”

During this time of worldwide Coronavirus outbreak, Hua Hin Today will be gathering imperative information from Bumrungrad International Hospital (one of Thailand’s top and most trustworthy medical enterprise) for the benefit of the general public.

There are still many things unknown about the Coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China…

Here is Bumrungrad’s comprehensive infographic with simple steps you can follow to help prevent infection, and signs and symptoms to look for in people who may be infected.

By Larry Cadiz

