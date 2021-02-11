Spine Surgery and Treatment Packages

If you are experiencing a back or neck problem, it is advised not to let it go untreated.

Bumrungrad Hospital provides advanced, comprehensive treatment for people with spinal issues.

Endoscopic Discectomy Surgery(1-Level) : 340,000 Baht

Anterior Cervical Discectomy with Fusion (ACDF)(Excludes Implant) : 370,000 Baht

Cervical Disc Replacement (CDR)(Excludes Implant) : 380,000 Baht

Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion(TLIF)(Excludes Implant) : 460,000 Baht

Transforaminal Lumbar Epidural Steriod Injection(TESI) One Side : 50,000 Baht

Learn more:

For more information, please contact the Bumrungrad Spine Institute at + 66 2011 3091

comments