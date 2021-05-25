How good is mineral water?

It is surely one of life’s most known facts that water is both vital and beneficial for our bodies, but with so many options available in the bottled water sector we decided to look into ‘Mineral Water’, what is it? What’s in it? What are its benefits? What should be avoided?

Basically mineral water is groundwater that comes from a natural source that has the presence of various minerals, predominantly Calcium, Sodium, Magnesium, Potassium, Fluoride and Sulphur.

Mineral water benefits:

• Helps maintain the body’s natural acid-base balance due to the co-function between Potassium & Sodium

• Normalises the functionality of the cardiovascular system and blood pressure level to prevent arrhythmia.

• The Calcium, Magnesium and Fluoride levels can be a contributory factor in strengthening bones and teeth.

• Helps moisturise the skin as it contains high silica levels slowing down development of wrinkles. (Either by drinking or spraying directly onto the skin).

Although the benefits are almost totally felt across the board each individual mineral requirement can vary, each body functions differently and each person has different routines and health practices. Thus each person should determine their specific needs and monitor any adverse reaction to heavy consumption. There are alternative means to get essential minerals into the body such as eating mineral rich foods, e.g. fruit and vegetables, cooking by steaming can maintain higher levels of minerals. Although it is safe and generally beneficial to our health, those suffering certain health conditions should practice extreme care, these include:

• People with Edema, Kidney Disease & Abnormal Heart Function should be cautious about drinking any mineral water.

• Patients with High Blood Pressure should avoid mineral water with high levels of Sodium & Sodium Chloride.

• People with high acid secretion and peptic ulcers should avoid drinking mineral water containing Sodium Chloride

• Patients with respiratory diseases, especially bronchospasm, should avoid sulphur mineral water

• Patients with gastrointestinal problems and ulcers in the gastrointestinal tract should avoid sulphate mineral water.

