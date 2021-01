No vaccines until proven safe, Thais will not be used as Guinea pigs – PM Chan-o-cha

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday that he won’t allow Thais to be used as Guinea pigs to test the efficacy of Covid vaccines, saying any shots distributed for use in Thailand must first be proven to be safe.

On his Facebook page, PM Chan-o-cha responded to reports about the side effects following the administration of Covid vaccines in several other countries.

“We have to wait for experts to determine whether they have anything to do with the vaccines, or whether there were other factors such as underlying health conditions or age,” the prime minister wrote.

“Some countries wanted speedy vaccinations and decided to use vaccines whose efficacy and safety have not yet fully tested”.

“For Thais, I have decided to avoid taking such a risk”.

“I will not allow any hasty move to use vaccines that are not completely tested, and will not let the country be used as a subject for experiment”.

“For the sake of prudence, I have laid down an important policy, that is we need to be sure that vaccines are safe before being used on Thais,” the PM continues in his writing, saying that his decision was based on the advice of a national vaccine committee.

Thailand succeeded in curbing the first outbreak of the pandemic, and efforts to stem the second wave have shown positive signs due to the public following safety health protocols, he said.

Deputy Director-gen of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) Dr Tanarak Plipat said vaccines that have been approved in countries with strict registration regulations must have undergone thorough research and development procedures in laboratories, followed by experiments on animals and then human beings.

“Testing on humans has to undergo three stages,” Dr Plipat said.

“Stage one is to see if a vaccine can stimulate immunity and how safe it is”.

“The vaccine will be given to people aged between 20 – 40 who are in good health without underlying conditions”.

“Stage two is to test the safety and efficacy on the wider population, particularly the elderly”.

“Stage three is to test if a vaccine can prevent infections and whether it is safe for mass use and production.”

“The 26 million doses of vaccines that will be shipped by AstraZeneca have also passed the stage three trials, meaning there is proof that their vaccines are safe, can stimulate immunity and prevent infections,” Dr Plipat said.

The government pre-ordered 26 million doses from AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish company, and recently sought another 35 million doses.

PM Chan-o-cha said previously that if things go according to plan, the first batch of vaccines from AstraZeneca will be ready to be given to the public in June.

In addition to the AstraZeneca vaccines, the government also has an agreement with China’s Sinovac Biotech, which is due to deliver the first 200,000 shots by the end of next month, followed by another 800,000 and one million shots in March and April, respectively.

The two million shots will be enough to cover one million high-risk individuals.

These include health frontliners, those living in medium-risk areas and elderly people.

Dr Plipat also tried to alleviate concerns about side effects from the vaccines, saying the public should only absorb information from reliable sources.

“Side effects” actually refer to unpleasant, yet generally acceptable conditions experienced following inoculation, which may include localised soreness, body aches, mild fevers and fatigue.

Severe reactions are rare, as vaccine producers must ensure that their jabs are safe for mass rollout, he added.

“In the US, about 1 million were given Pfizer vaccines and only 11 had severe allergic reactions to the vaccines,” Dr Plipat said.

“Considering the risks and benefits, most support the vaccination”.

“Don’t panic. The public should consider two sides of the news”.

“Other factors must also be taken into account, such as the underlying conditions of those who received the vaccines”.

Source: ChiangmaiONE

