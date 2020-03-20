50 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand

The Department of Disease Control announced today at the briefing that Thailand has now 50 new cases of the Covid-19 virus, bringing to a total of 322 as of 1:00 p.m.

The Ministry of Public Health also revealed that 278 patients are still in the hospital and 43 others have recovered.

Here are the figures for the new cases:

• 18 who visited the Lumpini Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, including spectators, officials and administrators • 5 contracted the virus at bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok • 12 people, including a 6-month-old infant, who had contact with previous patients • 6 who attended religious ceremonies in the southern provinces of Pattani and Songkhla • 9 passengers returning from abroad, including 2 Thais returning from England Globally the total figure has reached 245,913 with a major hit in the US which has now reached 14,366 cases as the numbers keep on rising by the hour. Photo: Strait Times

