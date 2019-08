On August 29 2019, Hua Hin Deputy Mayor Ms. Phailin Kongphan, and also the chairwoman, presided during the launching of the yearly health program. This program will raise awareness among the elderly people who have high risks of suffering from diabetes, high blood pressures and other cardiovascular diseases.

Mr. Jenawit Phalisak, chief health officer of Ban Khao Tao Hospital together with nurses conducted medical advises and checkup for the elderly people who attended the program.

