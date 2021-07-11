Who doesn’t know Rose? Is there anybody, really?

• Roses are considered the ‘Queen of flowers’. Nonetheless, only a few people know that roses are remarkable not only for their prettiness and pleasing scent but also, if not moreover, for their ‘medicinal properties’.

• Roses have been used in various ways throughout time in almost every part of the world, in particular the Middle East, India and China, for decoration, supporting health and well-being, even for cooking, the rose is truly multi-functional. Nowadays, roses are used to make ‘rose tea’ which started in China.

The rose tea holds medicinal properties as follows:

• It helps with gastrointestinal problems because it stimulates the production of bile that makes food digestion better.

• It helps ease fatigue, insomnia, mood swings, and irritability because the smell of rose tea helps reduce stresses and fatigue while making you feel relaxed.

• It helps with menstrual pain or menopause symptoms, and in addition, rose tea has the same properties as aspirin and ibuprofen that is anti-inflammatory, including those vitamins that reduce cramps, swelling, stomach pain, and mood swings during these periods. Nutrition facts per 1 cup of rose tea

• Zero calories, protein, fat, carbohydrate, fibre, sugar, or caffeine

• But… it has vitamin C, E, A, iron, and calcium

• Additionally, it has Phytonutrients. It is one of the most biologically active compounds that is found only in plants. It has biological activity that may oppose or prevent certain diseases, such as cancer. Hence, it is considered a vital antioxidant.

• It helps with skin, making your skin stronger.

• It helps lower the risk of cancer.

• It helps stimulate the immune system that prevents you from an infection

• It helps lower stress, making your immune system better, resulting in better health and less sickness. In addition, rose tea has another antioxidant called Polyphenols that helps protect cells from being destroyed and lower the risk of some chronic diseases, such as heart diseases, diabetes and obesity.

• However, please note that rose tea isn’t friendly to everyone. It could cause allergies to some people. Cautions for drinking rose tea

1. People who take anti-depressant medicines should avoid rose tea as it will lower the effects of the medication, making it inefficient.

2. Everyone should drink rose tea in an appropriate amount.

If you drink too much, you will receive too much vitamin C, causing diarrhea, stomach burn, headache, and nausea. Receiving too much vitamin C could cause kidney stones and excessive iron absorption as well. Thus, we must never forget that everything needs have its balance

