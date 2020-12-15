University raising funds to set up vaccine factory for the benefit of all Thais

Chulalongkorn University (CU) has launched a fund-raising campaign to build a lab/factory manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines at the campus.

The campaign, under the name: “Covid-19 Vaccine for Thais”, is trying to raise 500 million baht to build a vaccine laboratory/factory at the university’s campus in Samyan, saysMr Bandit Euaporn, Suthira Dejkhunnavuth, CEO and co–founder of Baiya Phytopharm.

Human trials will be conducted by next June with 300 volunteers and expects to launch its final-stage human trials with 10,000 subjects after the first 90 days.

“We don’t want to be the only owner of the vaccine, we want it to belong to all Thai people,” Mr Bandit said on Monday. “That is why we have launched this campaign, to raise public awareness that everyone can play a part in fighting the virus.

“Moreover, the knowledge base that we have won’t only be useful in dealing with Covid-19, but for other emerging diseases in the future.”

Chulalongkorn University has formed 180 start-up companies, several of them medical startups, under what it terms the CU Innovation Hub scheme.

One of them, the Baiya Phyto­pharm, has recently developed the Baiya Rapid Covid-19 Test Kit for quick preliminary test results by using low-nicotine tobacco leaves. Stakeholders in the project on Monday also signed an MoU on the Covid-19 project.

Representatives from the university’s CU Enterprise Foundation signed an agreement with the Government Pharmaceutical Company (GPO), Baiya Phytopharm and KinGen Biotech to team up and produce Covid-19 vaccines at the proposed factory in Samyan as well.

If everything goes according to plan, Ms Suthira said, “the project could produce Covid-19 vaccine, made from tobacco-leaf-based by mid- next year.”

Original writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Source: Bangkok Post

