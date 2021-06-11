Alcohol is commonly used by people to help them celebrate at a party or to drown their sorrows when they are feeling down. Alcohol has direct negative effects on the central nervous system, which is the system that controls our mind, motions and emotions, and influencing the way we act, it also has depressant effects and in excess can cause the imbiber to back out and collapse Drinking levels- Let’s see normal bodily reactions when it receives a certain amount of alcohol.

• 30 milligrams – Feeling more relaxed and cheerful than usual, and reduced inhibitions

• 50 milligrams – Difficulties seeing, impaired movement and reflexes

• 100 milligrams – Nausea and vomiting, slurred speech, impaired balance, coordination, vision, reflexes, and judgment

• 200 milligrams -Memory loss, feeling sad, and unstable emotions

• 300 milligrams – Impaired vision, dizziness, possible loss of consciousness, difficulty breathing, and rapid/abnormal heart rate

• 400 milligram – Complete loss of consciousness, blackout, and possible coma or death How every sip of alcohol affects our body?

• Heart: Irregular heartbeat, heart palpitations, and risks for the heart to stop beating. Consuming alcohol continuously for many years may cause cardiomyopathy

• Brain: Brain cells damage, weaken remembrance/dementia, decreased functionality of the overall nervous system, and risk of other brain-related conditions such as stroke

• Liver: Steatosis or fatty liver. Some people may experience severe liver inflammations that cause cirrhosis

• Stomach: Stomach pain, stomach irritation, vomiting blood if the inflammation is severe. People who drink large amounts of alcohol for a long time are at three times higher risks to have cancer than a person who doesn’t drink.

• Kidneys: Overwork, which could lead to kidney failure

• Bladder: Cystitis that may lead to cancer However, maybe unexpectedly alcohol does have its pros. An appropriate amount of alcohol intake could make you feel lively and relaxed while lower the risk of heart and vascular diseases.

It could:

• Help prevent heart diseases by stimulating the circulatory system, which positively affects the functionality of blood vessels and heart

• Lower risk of having diabetes type 2: Insulin resistance makes the body unable to use blood sugar as its energy, resulting in high blood sugar. A study has been conducted and shown that menopausal women who drink white wine have a better response to insulin, which may reduce the risk of insulin resistance and diabetes.

• Helps relax and reduce stress Nonetheless, the benefits of alcohol will vary greatly across different genetics, or other daily routines of each person. If you are a drinker, it is important to have a health check-up regularly, especially the liver that is the most at risk.

comments