Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport

Muay Thai as a martial art is referred to as “The Art of Eight Limbs,” as it uses 8 points of contact on the body that take the place of war weapons.

For example, the shins and forearms are hardened in training to block against blows, while the hands replaced the sword and dagger. The elbow, which is considered the most dangerous form of attack in the sport as it operates as a hammer.

The knees and legs take the place of an axe and staff.

The knees and elbows are constantly looking for an opening in the opponent’s body to strike while trying to knock the enemy on the ground for the final blow.

Muay Thai fighters usually start at a young age, as the shelf-life of a fighter is rather short, due to the intensity of each fight.

Between 6-8 years of age, they may start training many hours a day, taking on their first real fight between 8 and 10 years of age.

Source: The Thaiger