This 2021 is the year to be an Aquarius! It is all about your ever-evolving sign that presents a unique and accepting perspective to the world at large. You are here to really provide inspiration to the planet as everyone around you seems to be super confused about where to turn next.

Your Water-bearing sign is ready to embrace and fully appreciate the amazing vibration gifts the universe has in store! It is truly a time to ask your spirit guides for what you want, and find a surprise waiting for you around every corner!

There is a strong connection to time itself these days. You might feel throughout the year that time is either moving extremely fast or slowed down to a glacial pace.

The entire purpose of this energy is to align you with your spiritual awareness and allow you to make decisions from your sense of intuitive awareness.

