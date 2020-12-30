There is a great deal to be learned through the other side of the story these days, Aries. This 2020 brought out your more practical and protective side. You were forced to dive so deeply inward, and now you know what you are able to take and what you can no longer tolerate in your life.

As you pummel into 2021 with your naturally inquisitive nature, there can be an honest review of where you want to direct the show. This means that you must take authority back in some capacity throughout the year.

Saturn’s influence in Aquarius sextiles your sign nicely, giving you a boost of confidence in your career pursuits. This energy can even help you heal some issues around respect and open your mind to new and different methods of leadership.

This holds true for you even when a square formed between Saturn in the water-bearing sign and Uranus in your neighboring sign of Taurus on February 17, June 14, and December 24. There’s a direct emphasis on your self-worth during these months as you become more aware of what is best for the greater good.

You might feel torn at times if you are striving hard and finding strength by following your own direction. If you keep your eye on the prize, you will not leave anyone behind. In fact, you are carving a lesser-known path to lead the way for an entire community.

This year, certain lunar eclipses vacillate between Sagittarius and Gemini, activating your personal zones of higher learning and spiritual development, and requiring you to find the words for what you are feeling. In 2021, you might have many moments of precognition or feel more in alignment with your intuition, especially surrounding the Sagittarian eclipses, being a May 26 total lunar eclipse and a total solar eclipse on December 4.

