You are here for a major reason and 2021 is one of those years where you’ve got to surrender to the outcome. You made some incredible changes during 2020 and are making some real headway. There were many ups and downs that could have felt a little more traumatic than normal, especially for your compassionate sign of the Crab.

This year really serves as looking at your life from an outsider’s perspective. You’re able to take an observer’s perspective and might even consider diving into some deep self-reflection that you once shied away from. Working in several facets of spirituality, body care, research and expanding your mind, in general, is what 2021 is all about.

There is nothing too out-of-the-ordinary for you right now as you might even be more interested in either paranormal or occult-type studies. You are extremely tied to the cycles of the moon, the nodes of which now cycle between Gemini in the north position and Sagittarius in the south position. You are working out karmic cycles through learning your own patterns in communication and understanding what stories you’ve been told for far too long.

You might even be faced with the truth about a family situation that you once spent far too much time trying to resolve. Maybe you’ve sacrificed your own happiness for the good of your loved ones only to come to terms with what you really want for yourself. This is a year where you can really step into your own independence and gain a little emotional space from the judgments of others.

There’s a refreshing tone to your life once you accept the truth about something you’ve been stuffing under the rug. Next 2021 in general is a time for you to face the music, and see how special you really are!

Stop being so hard on yourself, loving Cancer!

