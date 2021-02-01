You have woken up to a different version of yourself this year, Capricorn! You are a unique soul that is here for a welcoming purpose on this earth! There is some element of psychology pulling at you, which requires you to be wise beyond your years.

You are experiencing a new world for yourself, and might even long for things to go back to the way they were. But the innovative influence of Aquarius will have you feeling more emotionally detached from your partnerships and friendships, pulling you into the future!

There is some pattern that needs to be reassessed in your overall life. This is a lesson that will test your self-esteem, but that is meant to cleanse your second chakra of creativity.

