Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
You have woken up to a different version of yourself this year, Capricorn! You are a unique soul that is here for a welcoming purpose on this earth! There is some element of psychology pulling at you, which requires you to be wise beyond your years.

You are experiencing a new world for yourself, and might even long for things to go back to the way they were. But the innovative influence of Aquarius will have you feeling more emotionally detached from your partnerships and friendships, pulling you into the future!

There is some pattern that needs to be reassessed in your overall life. This is a lesson that will test your self-esteem, but that is meant to cleanse your second chakra of creativity.

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

