This is a huge year for your exuberant sign, Leo! There is so much going on, that it is often hard to keep track of all the wonderful goodies in store for your sign of the Lion! A major component of this year is also

learning how to let go and surrender to the unknown. The theme for your fire sign is to have the patience to know that it will all end up exactly the way it is supposed to be!

Along these lines, you are met with incredible tests of faith throughout 2021 that will leave you flabbergasted at how awesome it is to be yourself! There will be some emotional tests and energetic changes, but with your commanding presence, you’ll be able to handle it all with ease.

The year begins with a strong mid-January square between Jupiter in your opposing sign of Aquarius and Uranus in fellow fixed sign Taurus, creating a challenging T-square energy in your chart. This isn’t the easiest of configurations to deal with at all, requiring extreme self-care in many circumstances.

This T-square affects all realms of your life, and is also brought around again with the Saturn in Aquarius square to Uranus in Taurus, spanning a cosmic influence through mid-February, mid-June and late December.

These will be time periods where you’ll face a ton of internal and external friction, and in many cases, can be a certain straw that breaks the camel’s back with respect to your career, relationships and public life.

Finally, this year’s lunar eclipses will also trigger some important cycles highlighting your personal zones of self-expression, professional relationships, and community development in May, June, November and December.

