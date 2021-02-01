Wow, what a year you truly have in store for yourself, Libra! This 2021 emphasises your true gift of communication, bringing out the more creative qualities of your sign. You might even consider focusing your attention on your more artistic and altruistic forms of expression.

As an air sign, you find yourself on a quest for knowledge and might even consider entering a program of study that expands your understanding of various subjects. You are a sign that seeks diplomacy and justice.

You are willing to put in the time and effort to really see certain things through and know that this is a full-year process ahead. You might even consider volunteering your time with certain organizations, and find yourself continually inspired by the stories of others as you deepen your understanding and research within your community.

In general, there’s a lot of activity in the second half of the year in terms of questions and resolutions involving love.

