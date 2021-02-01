PISCES

There’s a difficult energy to pin down this year, Pisces. You have to really take the approach of allowing life to come as it is for your sensitive sign of the Fish. Whenever you feel like you are getting out of control this year, one strategy to take that will really help you is to always follow your grounded path.

You will be challenged on many levels, especially through your personal realms of communication and psychic development. For those Pisces who are open to their gifts, this will be extremely easy for you, and for those who have suppressed your personal intuitive nature, this can feel a little overwhelming at times.

You are extremely in tune with the unseen world this year, and it can feel like you’re able to predict things before they even happen! During this fascinating year, your spiritual life might even deepen.

