What an absolute turning-point kind of year 2021 will be for you, Sagittarius! There is a miraculous energy all around you that is quite refreshing for your benevolent sign of the Centaur.

You will have times of massive self-reflection that can trigger old wounds, also met by extremely gracious moments of friendship! The goal this year is to get you expressing from a more heartfelt space.

Appreciating life, and living it up is what it’s all about these days. Even with the hardships of the world, your Jupiterian sign can really feel the love even through the tougher of times.

comments