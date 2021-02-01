SAGITTARIUS

What an absolute turning-point kind of year 2021 will be for you, Sagittarius! There is a miraculous energy all around you that is quite refreshing for your benevolent sign of the Centaur.

You will have times of massive self-reflection that can trigger old wounds, also met by extremely gracious moments of friendship! The goal this year is to get you expressing from a more heartfelt space.

Appreciating life, and living it up is what it’s all about these days. Even with the hardships of the world, your Jupiterian sign can really feel the love even through the tougher of times.

 

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

