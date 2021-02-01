This is an extremely important year for your powerful sign of the Scorpion. Several transits tug and pull at major points in your personal chart, bringing you brand-new perspectives, and also requiring you to implement decisions that contribute to both, your family and career life.

This combines several areas of your personal affairs and asks you to really look into your long-term arrangements from the perspective of a leader, caretaker, and healer. There can be many unplanned events that ultimately decide your fate and affect your home and career situations.

You might even consider moving for work, or relocating in some capacity. Some see you from the outside that have no idea what’s been bubbling under the surface.

Don’t lose sight of the big picture, and always remember that the universe wants you to succeed at anything you set your mind to.

