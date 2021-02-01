SCORPIO

By
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
-
0
1

This is an extremely important year for your powerful sign of the Scorpion. Several transits tug and pull at major points in your personal chart, bringing you brand-new perspectives, and also requiring you to implement decisions that contribute to both, your family and career life.

This combines several areas of your personal affairs and asks you to really look into your long-term arrangements from the perspective of a leader, caretaker, and healer. There can be many unplanned events that ultimately decide your fate and affect your home and career situations.

You might even consider moving for work, or relocating in some capacity. Some see you from the outside that have no idea what’s been bubbling under the surface.

Don’t lose sight of the big picture, and always remember that the universe wants you to succeed at anything you set your mind to.

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous articleLIBRA
wp_user_avatar
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR