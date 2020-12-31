This is a major career year for your sign, Virgo. Your analytical self will enjoy the hard work and dedication it takes to make your dreams become a reality, but you also get a little boost of love from the cosmic cycles as well.

You’ve done a lot of good deeds for so many people that it’s kind of your time to let some good be returned to you as well. The only problem is sitting still and letting yourself have some fun along the way!

A major aspect this year is your 10th house and fourth house being influenced by the current nodal transits as well as the lunar eclipses.

The moon’s north node of fate transits through Gemini and sits high in your zone of career development, asking you to enjoy life a little more even as you are often obsessed with staying in control.

The south node in Sagittarius asks you to let go of what no longer serves your soul and wants you to let go of any false narratives that have held you back.

More specifically, your energy is tied to the May 26 total lunar eclipse, the June 10 annular solar eclipse, the November 19 partial lunar eclipse, and the December 4 total solar eclipse. These dates can help you set a schedule and look at the actual patterns unfolding in your life at these specific times.

You’re going to be challenged to the max but you will find your way through your own destined path. Your earthy sign is being given a lot of chances to prove yourself this year, as you are meant to fully thrive in all realms of life, love and business.

