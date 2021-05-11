Last month, Banyan Tree Global Foundation announced a new partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG’s reforestation program, working with groups around the world to plant trees for a greener future. Banyan Tree Krabi, has taken matters into its own hands by launching a beach clean-up campaign starting on Earth Day, April 22.

And they are enlisting the help of guests at the resort by turning what some would call a mundane task into a fun activity, including environmental awareness tips for kids and kayaking. Banyan Tree Samui also organised a similar activity for Earth Day yesterday when they conducted an underwater cleaning campaign, freeing some 38 kg of ropes, plastics and other non-biodegradable waste from the coral reefs that flanks the resort From April 22 to May 5, an Earth Day Getaway will be available at 39 Banyan Tree resorts globally, including Banyan Tree Samui and Banyan Tree Krabi, where they will offer up to 35 percent savings, plus the hotel will donate $2 for each night’s stay towards tree planting.

comments