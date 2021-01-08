Relax in Hua Hin and be at ease with ‘CENTARA COMPLETE CARE’, enhanced health and hygiene standards at Centara Grand Hua Hin

Hua Hin, Thailand – 8th January 2021: Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin ensures greater confidence and satisfaction for guests, reinforcing a certified comprehensive health and hygiene guideline, Centara Complete Care.

Regarded as the city’s historic icon, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites you to relax in Hua Hin and be at ease as the hotel strengthens the brand’s Centara Complete Care, developed in close collaboration with Ecolab, a global leader in water and hygiene technologies, and Swiss firm SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

To reinforce and reflect Centara Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to elevate safety protocols, the iconic beach resort, operating in accordance with an enhanced 12-point action plan covering Social Distancing, Health, Hygiene, and Enhanced Sanitisation across the entire guest journey, as well as extensive Training and Accreditation & Monitoring.

Among the rigorous changes is the elimination of self-service buffets at its restaurants, with live stations screened off from guest touch access, social distancing of 1.5 metres between tables, chairs, function space and sun loungers, which are sanitised in-between guest usage, and increased frequency in sanitisation of all public areas such as lifts and kids’ clubs. There will be no in-room delivery of luggage or meals with all items instead left at the guest room door.

Other key changes include free health check-ups from on-site medical staff, a dedicated system of contactless measures for check in and payment, as well as upgrading of teleconferencing capabilities for the meeting sector as businesses get back to work. Staff, who have undergone special training, will wear accredited face masks at all times, temperature readings and hand sanitisation will be mandatory for all guests and employees.

Centara Complete Care was designed to follow the stringent guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and local health authorities. If you would like to learn more about our programme, a more comprehensive outline can be found on our website.

Relax in style in one of the hotel’s colonial-inspired rooms and suites each boasting a panoramic view of the famous Hua Hin beach, or in the private villas, each surrounded by lush gardens that enhance the feeling of seclusion. Beautifully designed to a colonial décor that blends soft colours and wood accents, each of the resort’s 42 villas is a tranquil oasis that promises you and your family with every luxury and comfort of your own.

First opened its doors to welcome guests in the early 1920s, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is regarded as one of the grand hotels of the East, with a wide expanse of gardens perfect for strolling and enjoying the sea breezes. With its perfect location in the town centre ideal for exploring and shopping, the hotel is a prime destination for couples and families.

