CENTARA GRAND HUA HIN INTRODUCES “WORK FROM HOTEL”

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin introduces its latest long-stay offer “Work From Hotel”, inviting guests to transform a SHA-certified hotel room into an office away from home with the best longer-stay offer starting from only THB 1,335 per night.

Guests enjoy a choice of accommodation, including colonial-inspired rooms and a private pool villa amongst lush garden surroundings with every luxury and comfort the iconic resort has to offer.

Guests are protected with the Centara Complete Care certified comprehensive health and hygiene programme – developed in adherence to guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and Thailand’s health authorities – implemented across the resort. Guests enjoy a choice of accommodation, including colonial-inspired rooms and a private pool villa amongst lush garden surroundings with every luxury and comfort the iconic resort has to offer.

For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 3251 2021.

For more information, please contact

Peeradej Charoendireksup | Marketing Communications Manager

Email: chbr@chr.co.th

comments