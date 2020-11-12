Centara Grand Hua Hin named as “ASIA’S BEST FAMILY HOTEL”

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin was named one the “Best Family Hotels” in Smart Travel Asia’s first-ever Best of the Decade Awards 2020.

Winners were drawn from the online travel magazine’s reader polls from 2010-2019, as well as various rankings, reader comments, feedback from focus groups, and inputs from journalists.

The award reflects guest satisfaction with the iconic resort, which is located in a prime town centre location ideal for exploring and shopping and offers a wide range of recreational facilities and services, including four swimming pools, two tennis courts, a kids’ club, putting greens and a snooker room.

comments