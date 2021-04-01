Centara Hotels & Resorts Thailand’s leading hotel operator, recently promoted Jan Weisheit to the position of Hotel Manager at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. The resort’s organisational changes in its senior management team come at a critical period for tourism in one of the most sought-after resort destinations in Thailand.

No stranger to Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, the German-born hotelier has been with the iconic beachfront property for almost a decade, formerly as Resident Manager. Prior to that, he also held the position of Director of Food & Beverage at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi. During his hospitality career spanning over 20 years, Weisheit worked with international chain hotels in destinations of the American, Asian & European continent. In his new role as Hotel Manager, Jan Weisheit will be responsible for the overall performance of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, overseeing all activities associated with hotel operations.

His addition to the management team will continue to provide guests with memorable experiences, while his leadership skills and extensive industry experience will further enhance service quality and brand value for the property into the future. It is a great honour to be asked to head this iconic property in Hua Hin, providing support, leadership and direction to the resort’s team members, said Jan Weisheit, Hotel Manager, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

“I’m confident that we can continue the success and deliver sustainable business value and growth for Centara Hotels & Resorts, added Weisheit. Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin first opened its doors to welcome guests in the early 1920s, at a time when the new railway line to Malaysia was transforming the sleepy fishing village of Hua Hin into Thailand’s first beach resort. Originally named the Railway Hotel, the resort was built along the classic lines of that era. Today, it is regarded as one of the grand hotels of the East.

Sensitively extended and renovated, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin retains its air of that bygone age of elegance. Set on the beachfront, with a wide expanse of gardens perfect for strolling and enjoying the sea breezes, and with a prime town centre location ideal for exploring and shopping, the resort is a prime destination for couples and families. For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 3251 2021.

