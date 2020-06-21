CENTARA NEWS

“A true cosmopolitan escape with all you need at CENTARA GRAND at Central Plaza Ladprao”

This July, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao prepares to welcome you back to this timeless landmark, promising all loyal customers a true cosmopolitan escape with indulgent choices for staying, dining, shopping and pampering – all in one single location.

Primely situated in the Ladprao district and directly adjacent BTS skytrain Ha Yaek Lat Phrao (N9) station, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao offers travellers to relax in style with its renowned reputation for attentive service and all that is needed for stays in Bangkok from July 1st, 2020 onwards.

Intelligently designed, combining comfortable living space with a modern urban décor, the hotel’s 565 rooms and suites boast great panoramic views of this energetic city or overlook the hotel’s garden and nearby Chatuchak Park.

Take advantage of the hotel’s latest offer, Stronger Together, featuring an indulgent overnight stay at only Baht 1,155++ per night inclusive of breakfast for 2 adults.

Whether visiting the city on business or leisure, guests will find accommodation options that suit their needs, with a choice of well-appointed rooms, family friendly accommodations and spacious and elegant suites.

Dining at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao likewise is the epitome of a truly exceptional dining experience.

Offering food enthusiasts dining choices to please the palates, the hotel presents an extraordinary range of cuisines, from the tangy spices of Thai cuisine to authentic Japanese fare, refined Italian specialties as well as a new dimension of authentic Chinese cuisine.

Experience all-day delights for lunch, dinner, and everything in between at Chatuchak Café while enjoying a bustling view of Ladprao neighbourhood.

From an international selection of fresh salads, grilled meats and finest seafood to local specialties and vegetarian favourites, the café’s carefully-crafted menus are inspired by popular cuisines from around the world and executed to perfection, topped off with a creative flair by the passionate culinary team.

For those with a preference for a more oriental taste, Suan Bua Restaurant promises nothing less than a diner’s paradise, presenting the world-famous flavours of Thai cuisine to delight the taste buds.

Prepared using only the season’s best ingredients and authentic recipes, Suan Bua’s tasteful dishes range from your favourite curries, delicious spicy salads and tasty stir-fried classics to the finest meat and fresh seafood specials, and many other standout dishes — all presented in a traditional Thai style.

At Hagi Japanese Restaurant, diners can look forward to some of the best Japanese specialities, from classic to contemporary, featuring seasonal ingredients.

With its Japanese Chefs at the helm, dining at Hagi is a culinary delight, with signature offerings including a wide selection of sushi and sashimi, exquisite tempuras, delicacies featuring wagyu beef and the freshest available imported fish and seafood prepared at teppanyaki station, and many other traditional recipes.

Bangkok’s much-loved Dynasty also prepares to transports diners to the Imperial Chinese Era.

The restaurant brings a new dimension to authentic Chinese cuisine, serving the wonderful flavours of home-style Cantonese cuisine and the renowned delicacies prepared by Hong Kong chefs.

Indulgent highlights include a selection of dim sum, delectable seasonal dishes and seafood dishes while vegetarian dining is also one of Dynasty’s highlight options.

All the while, Don Giovanni continues to make a locals’ favourite haunt for Italian cuisine.

The trattoria’s head chef Stefano has taken it upon himself to please and impress with authentic dishes inspired by regional Italian home-style recipes.

Exquisite signature offerings include the signature Caesar Salad, homemade pastas, and main courses such as pan roasted beef tenderloin and a delicious grilled seafood platter, all utilising locally sourced and in-season ingredients.

Further ensuring greater confidence for guests on every journey is Centara Complete Care.

The enhanced health, hygiene and safety comprehensive 12-pronged programme, devised in partnership with ECOLAB, the global leader in hygiene technologies, and SGS, the world’s leading inspection and verification specialists, allows you to relax in style with total peace of mind, knowing that Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao has enhance health and hygiene practices on every element of the visitor experience.

The hotel looks forward to welcoming you back with the same Centara hospitality and care you know and trust, supported with the highest standards of health and wellbeing.

If you would like to learn more about our programme, a more comprehensive outline can be found on Centara Hotels & Resorts’ website.

Whatever your preference, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao makes the perfect addition to Bangkok as one of the city’s timeless landmarks.

Located on the northern side of Bangkok, within the Ladprao business district and moments away from Chatuchak Park, a walking distance from BTS Ha Yaek Ladphrao station (N9) and the MRT Underground Phahon Yothin station, the hotel offers everything to suit your needs with its a reputation for attentive service, sublime dining and modern accommodations.

For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 2541 1234

Or visit: www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cglb

