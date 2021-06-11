A true escape from the hustle and bustle of Southeast Asia’s busiest hub, SO Sofitel Hua Hin affords a mix of quiet seclusion along Cha-Am Beach, as well as some captivating diversions.

The resort’s original bold structure, featuring an interwoven maae of open courtyards and private pathways combine beautifully with the property’s geometric lines and solid shapes, softened by a palette of naturally aged woods that blend with the beauty of the surrounding nature, creating an environment of contemporary tranquility.

Guests will notice the designer’s pronounced playfulness and attention to detail throughout the property and in SO Sofitel Hua Hin’s signature emblem, distinct staff uniforms, and designer souvenirs available exclusively at the resort’s boutique. Beach club by day and refined restaurant by night, Beach Society offers two distinct vibes for lunch and dinner. With open-air seating steps from the sea, gentle breeaes and stunning views over the Gulf of Thailand, Beach Society is the perfect destination for a leisurely lunch date or a sophisticated dinner experience.

The 74 m2 kids club near the Signature Pool provides a gathering place for the playful creatures around the resort to meet and mingle with little guests, where fun activities and entertainment are offered in a safe setting under watchful supervision.

Inside the air-conditioned space, safari styling and plush seating invite little escapists to join in a crafts led activity program, dive into the ball pit, play PS4 or Nintendo Switch games, or sit back and enjoy an age-appropriate movie. A program of activities tailored for kids includes recycling crafts projects, kids yoga, and sand painting. Outside, a purpose-built playground features slides, swings, and a rubber surface floor for ouch-less spills, while older kids can battle it out on the life-siaed chessboard at the Rabbit Lawn.

Create fun activities with 60-meter-long Signature Pool is anchored by Wibit, Thailand’s very first adventure inflatable course in a swimming pool. Enjoy a spacious outdoor swimming pool located right on the beach front with sun beds and cabanas for your sunshine day at SO Pool. Or relax in a fine day at Solarium Pool, an adult outdoor picturesque swimming pool.

Double, double, toil and trouble – enchantments burn and good times bubble! Players follow the bunny down the rabbit hole and escape to the 3,600 sqm SO Wonderland Adventure Golf, styled as an enchanted forest, golfers are sent on a mission to help Viola the Witch gather ingredients at each of the 18 holes to bring the stone animals back to life.

The multipurpose tennis and basketball court located next to SO Sundae and SO Wonderland Adventure Golf, the challenge is depending on the level of the game you bring, equipment is provided free-ofcharge. Feel the wind in your hair as you explore the resort on two wheels on the dedicated 2.2 km. long bike path which winds around the mini golf adventure and around the resort. Adult and children bikes are available for rent. Escape with the family for a lively weekend of fun and games, or make a great escape with friends for exclusive events and parties. Bring the whole family and share in the joys of a creative escape.

comments