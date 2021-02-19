SPA CENVAREE AT CENTARA GRAND HUA HIN PRESENTS ‘SIGNATURE EXPERIENCES’ TREATMENTS

Hua Hin, Thailand – 18th February 2021: Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin presents an even more indulgent experience at Spa Cenvaree, with the spa’s Signature Experiences’ treatment selection, guaranteed to enrich your relaxation and pampering pleasure.

Wanalee A Royal Treat Combining the richness of Thai herbs and organic plant essences, this spa journey is deeply detoxifying at all levels.

Your journey continues as you are immersed in a comforting wrap of galangal roots, turmeric and black pepper to stimulate the lymphatic system and to assist the removal of toxins.

ULTIMATE Wellbeing: Inspired by village rituals of deep cleansing after a long day in the field, this treatment uses earth stones to increase strength and vitality. Guest is vigorously massaged with pumice stone combined with a moisturising mix of freshly grated coconut flakes, sesame seeds, oatmeal and coffee powder.

Signature Serenity Spa Ritual: This treatment begins with a balancing and moisture rich hair mask massaged all over the scalp to instill relaxation. Using a finely blended mixture of Avocado oil and Kaffir Lime, this recipe is Thailand’s best kept secret for lustrous and silky soft hair.

‘Signature Experiences’ Treatments from Spa Cenvaree

Available for bookings from 1 February to 30 June 2021.

Treatment prices start from Baht 3,400++ for 90 minutes

For more information or reservations, please visit www.spacenvaree.com.

Peeradej Charoendireksup | Marketing Communications Manager

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

1 Damnernkasem Road, Hua Hin 77110, Thailand

T: +66 (0) 3251 2021-38 | M: +66 (0) 99 340 5566

Email: chbr@chr.co.th

comments