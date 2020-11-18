TREAT YOUR LOVED ONES TO A PRIVATE VILLA GETAWAY AT CENTARA GRAND BEACH RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin promises to treat you and your loved ones to a private villa getaway in Hua Hin complete with every luxury and comfort the iconic resort has to offer.

From now until March 31, 2021, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites travellers to take advantage of the recently-launched ‘Private Villa Escape’, featuring a private villa getaway in Hua Hin with special rates starting from only Baht 5,900 per night.

Guests can look forward to savouring a choice of leisure pursuits, including refreshing dips in your private pool, relaxing soaks in the outdoor Jacuzzi in the comfort of their own villa, amongst lush garden surroundings, and creating meaningful memories with friends and family. Further elevating the luxury experience is a complimentary, daily international breakfast buffet at Railway restaurant, special dinner either in-villa or at the restaurant, and exclusive privileges and lounge access to The Club, all free-of-charge.

Deluxe Spa Villa: Unwind in privacy and with personalised service from your own villa host. Set amid the extensive park-like gardens, The villas offer couples and honeymooners living areas of 61 square metres, including an enclosed garden with an outdoor Jacuzzi, a cosy bedroom with twin beds and a bathroom with free-standing bathtub and shower.

Deluxe Pool Villa: Beautifully designed to a colonial décor that blends soft colours, and wood accents, each of the 16 Deluxe Pool Villas is a tranquil oasis with living areas of 76 square, offering the choice of a king-size bed or twin beds. Surrounded by lush gardens that enhance the feeling of seclusion, your Deluxe Pool Villa has a spacious terrace with a plunge pool, perfect for cool dips and to unplug in grand style.

Premium Deluxe Pool Villa: Colonial indulgence starts with relaxing on your own terrace, enjoying the comfort of an outdoor sala and the luxury of having your own plunge pool. The Premium Deluxe Pool Villas are elegant retreats, each with living areas spanning over 120 square metres, with the separate living room with two sofa beds and the bedroom with king-size bed that accommodates up to 2 adults and 2 children.

Book now and take advantage of the special ‘Private Villa Escape’ offer that promises to spoil travellers with every luxury and comfort, from the hotel’s spacious, indulgent villas with a half-board offer for breakfast and dinner to exclusive privileges and lounge access to The Club that will truly create exceptional experiences.

Available for booking and stay from now until March 31, 2021

Room rates start from only Baht 5,900 net per night.

For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 3251 2021.

