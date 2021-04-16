100 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 75 cases from Hua Hin

On Friday (16 April), health officials reported 100 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 625.

Of the new cases, 75 were discovered in Hua Hin, with the district now accounting for almost 90 percent of the total infections discovered in the province.

Due to the situation regarding infections in the province, it is expected the government later on Friday will declare Prachuap Khiri Khan a so-called ‘red zone’, increasing restrictions throughout the province.

It is likely that all restaurants will be required to close by 9pm and schools will also be ordered to remain closed. Alcohol will also not be permitted for sale in restaurants and bars and pubs will have to remain closed.

16 April confirmed new cases by district:

Hua Hin: +75 (460 cases total)

Pranburi: +5 (76 total)

Sam Roi Yod: +1 (13 total)

Kui Buri: +0 (10 total)

Prachuap Khir Khan: +16 (53 total)

Thap Sakae – 0 (2 total)

Bang Saphan – +3 (11 total)

Bang Saphan Noi – 0 (0 total)

