100,000 foreign tourists to visit Hua Hin before year end

Business leaders in Hua Hin are expecting 100,000 foreign tourists to visit the resort before the end of the year.

The tourists will visit between October and December and generate and estimated 1.2 billion baht for the local economy, Krod Rojanasatien, president of the Thai Spa Association.

The predictions regarding tourist arrivals comes after the Committee of National Tourism Policy last week approved plans for Hua Hin to re-open to vaccinated foreign tourists from October 1.

The plans, dubbed Hua Hin Recharge, will see foreigners visit Hua Hin without the need to quarantine.

Mr Rojanasatien is one of the leads of the project, which still needs to be formally approved by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and is also dependent on how quickly the vaccine can be rolled out to people in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

On Friday, provincial health officials announced plans to vaccination more more people in Hua Hin. Starting from June 7 onward, Thai people age over 60, those with chronic underlying health conditions and people working in the tourism sector will start to receive the vaccination.

To coincide with the accelerated vaccine rollout, a number of vaccination centres will be set up at various locations in the town.

