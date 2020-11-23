11 Illegal migrants arrested in Au Noi district

On 22 Nov, police arrested 11 migrants near the Tabaek Border in Au Noi district, Prachuap Khiri Khan for illegally crossing into the country. The migrants were hiding in a palm plantation when a villager working in the rubber field heard dogs barking and human voices coming from the bush.

The villager alerted the police and border securities to conduct a search and eventually found all of them. Health officials arrived shortly and immediately screened the migrants and check their temperatures for a possible Covid-19 infection.

The migrants told police that they paid a Thai agent 6,500 baht each to sneak across the border, wait at the rubber plantation and later transport them to Phuket island.

