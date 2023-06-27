110 tons of counterfeit beef destroyed in Cha-am

In a move to combat the illegal smuggling of animal products, officials gathered in Cha-am on Monday (June 26) to destroy 110 tons of counterfeit beef, which was later revealed to be illegally imported buffalo meat.

The counterfeit beef was destroyed during a ceremony at the Wildlife Quarantine Center in Sam Phraya sub district.

The ceremony aimed to raise awareness about the problem of beef and cow smuggling and send a clear message that those involved will face severe legal consequences.

The illicit trade of beef and cows not only disrupts the domestic market but also poses a grave risk of animal epidemic diseases, while also harming livestock farmers, official said.

The clandestinely imported beef and cows, which bypassed proper inspection, could potentially contain diseases and unsafe residues that are harmful to consumers.

The Department of Livestock Development, responsible for overseeing the welfare of animals, has intensified its efforts to crack down on the smuggling of animal products. Cooperation among various sectors and government agencies, including the Department of Livestock Development, the police, and the Customs Department, played a crucial role in the success of this operation.

Dr. Chalermchai Sri-on, the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, emphasized that this crackdown on counterfeit meat aligns with the ministry’s policies and reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the stability of prices, standards, quality, and the health of consumers.

Dr. Chalermchai Sri-on said: “The crackdown on counterfeit meat is a policy of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

“Today’s operation is the result of cooperation from all sectors and government agencies in carrying out their duties correctly, including officials from the Department of Livestock Development, the police, and the Customs Department.

“Corruption in the form of collusion is destructive to the country. It destroys the stability of prices, standards, quality, and the health of consumers.

“This applies to illegally imported chicken, chicken feet, pork, beef, and buffalo meat. If discovered, immediate action will be taken, and legal proceedings will be pursued to the fullest extent. There will be no compromises, and we will not tolerate such misconduct”, he added.

Officials said the method of burying and destroying the confiscated beef followed the standards of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). This method is appropriate for disposing of a large quantity of animal carcasses and waste, as it is easy to implement, cost-effective, efficient in preventing the spread of diseases, and environmentally friendly.

