11,300 vaccinations postponed to July 7, almost all teachers in province vaccinated

The Provincial Public Health has announced the postponement of 11,300 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccination to Wednesday, July 7.

On Monday morning (July 5), Hua Hin Today was informed by Dr. Suriya Kuharat, the public health doctor in Prachuap Khiri Khan province that at the vaccinations, which had been due to take place on July 6, will now be administered on July 7.

The reason for the postponement was due a delay in receiving the 11,300 doses of the locally made AstraZeneca vaccine, which were due to be given to people who had registered using the Mor Prom reservation system.

Meanwhile, Dr. Suriya said that more than 79,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan had registered for the vaccine using the Mor Prom system.

However, the province has informed Thai people who have not yet booked a vaccination to hurry in order to reserve a place in the queue and be notified of when vaccinations are available.

Dr. Suriya added The Sinovac vaccine continues to be given to people deemed to be in the high-risk populations.

This includes teachers, which almost all at both government and private schools in the province have now been vaccinated, Dr Suriya said.

All public bus drivers and the cleaning staff of local government organisations have been vaccinated too.

Next in queue for vaccinations are the self-employed workers who are at risk of getting and spreading virus. This includes traders in all types of local markets, convenience stores, food and parcel delivery service workers, beverage shop operators, restaurants, and hotel staff.

