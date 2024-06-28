11th Pala-U Fruits and Goods Festival kicks off with special durian offerings

The 11th Pala-U Fruits and Goods Festival has officially begun, featuring the renowned GI-certified durians from Huai Sat Yai at special prices.

On June 27, the event commenced at the activity area next to the Huai Sat Yai Subdistrict Administrative Organization (SAO) in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. Mr. Sarawut Limarunrak, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administrative Organization, led the opening ceremony. Other notable attendees included Mr. Montri Manichaphong, Deputy District Chief of Hua Hin; Mr. Achawan Kongkanan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office; Mr. Watchara Kamphon, President of the Huai Sat Yai SAO; Mr. Kitipong Siriphetkasem, Vice President of the Hua Hin/Cha-Am Tourism Business Association; Mr. Amorntep Oammephian, General Manager of Market Village Hua Hin; along with government officials, local residents, and many tourists. The festival runs from June 27 to July 3.

The event aims to provide a direct channel for consumers to purchase durians and to promote agricultural tourism in the area, thereby generating income for the community. Over 70 local farmers are participating, selling various fruits and agricultural products, including rambutans, mangosteens, pineapples, and other local specialties from Huai Sat Yai. Particularly noteworthy are the “Pala-U durians,” both Mon Thong and Chanee varieties, which are GI certified. Farmers are offering grade A Pala-U durians directly from their orchards at a uniform price of 250 baht per kilogram.

In addition to durians, the festival features products from women’s groups, OTOP items, agricultural fair products, fruit trees, ornamental plants, agricultural tools, furniture, and factory products. The event also includes a Pala-U durian contest, with awards and certificates presented by the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, as well as a 2024 Pala-U Durian Princess pageant and performances by famous singers every night.

Visitors can taste the fresh Pala-U durians and experience the lifestyle of the hill tribe villages. The nearby Pala-U Waterfall, open year-round, is also a popular attraction for festival-goers. Tourists are encouraged to attend the festival and enjoy the variety of fruits, especially the Pala-U durians, during the event.

