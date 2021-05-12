12 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Prachuap Khiri Khan continued its recent trend of double digit new COVID-19 cases, reporting 15 new cases on Wednesday (12 May).

The new cases bring the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,338.

11 of the new cases were reported in Hua Hin.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,338 total cases in the province, 327 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1.007 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 7 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 11 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

12 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +11 (944 cases total)

– Pranburi: +1 (209 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +3 (20 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (103 total)

– Thap Sakae: +0 (15 total)

– Bang Saphan: +1 (23 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

