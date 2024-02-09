13-year-old hero: Young organ donor saves lives after death in Hua Hin

Doctors from Hua Hin Hospital and the Thai Red Cross Society have posthumously honoured a 13 year old patient for donating organs following his tragic death.

Patcharaphon Srilert, 13, from Hua Hin recently passed away from a brain aneurysm, with his family choosing to donate his organs to assist numerous patients awaiting treatment.

The donated organs, which include the liver, kidneys, and heart valves were transported from Hua Hin Hospital to Chulalongkorn Hospital by the Thai Red Cross.

The mission to transport the organs began in the early hours of February 7, 2024, when a dedicated team of surgeons, nurses, and support staff from Chulalongkorn Hospital, in collaboration with the Thai Red Cross, made their way to Hua Hin Hospital.

The operation was time-sensitive, necessitating coordination with highway police and volunteer rescuers to ensure a swift journey.

By 10:00 AM, the medical team had carefully packed the donated organs into temperature-controlled boxes and commenced their journey back to Bangkok.

The convoy, escorted by highway police and supported by volunteer rescuers, navigated through the traffic with the help of public cooperation, ensuring the organs reached their destination promptly and safely.

Doctors said the organs Patcharaphon donated are expected to significantly improve, if not save, the lives of several patients.

In recognition of this noble deed, Dr. Suwit Pandit, Assistant Director for Special Internal and External Activities, and Dr. Panpoom Choochaiyamangkla, honored Patcharaphon’s family with a certificate of honor.

The Thai Red Cross Society also extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of Patcharaphon and hopes that the generosity of this act will bring him everlasting joy and peace.

