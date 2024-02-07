15 Vietnamese nationals arrested at cannabis farm in Phetchaburi

Law enforcement officers in Phetchaburi apprehended 15 illegal Vietnamese workers at a cannabis farm.

The raid, led by Mr. Jongruk Petchasen, Tha Yang District Chief, in collaboration with high-ranking police officials, was the culmination of efforts to clamp down on illegal labor and cannabis cultivation in the region.

The inter-agency operation included Police Major General Akkarawat Sihathanaboon Ubon, Commander of the Border Patrol Police Battalion 144, Police Major General Tai Lert Lue Pue, Commander of Police Division 1, Region 3, and Police Major General Kamalas Narunphakdee, Commander of Tha Mai Ruak Police Station. Personnel from the Phetchaburi Provincial Public Health and Tha Yang District Administration also participated, following reports of widespread use of foreign labor in local cannabis farms.

Authorities targeted a cannabis plantation in Moo 8, Klath Luang, Tha Yang District, where they discovered nearly 10 cannabis greenhouses sprawled over an area of approximately 10 rai (about 4 acres). A large contingent of foreign workers was found engaged in the planting and maintenance of cannabis plants.

The operation led to the arrest of 11 Vietnamese nationals discovered working on the site without the necessary work permits.

Subsequent investigations resulted in the arrest of an additional four individuals from a nearby rented house, raising the total number of detainees to 15.

Law enforcement officials also confiscated 127 kilograms of harvested and unharvested cannabis buds and flowers, along with cultivation equipment, estimated to be worth over 1 million baht (approximately 30,000 USD).

All the apprehended individuals, together with the seized items, were transferred to Tha Mai Ruak Police Station for further legal proceedings. The authorities are continuing their investigation to identify and prosecute the employer responsible for the illegal operation.

